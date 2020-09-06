#STFoodiePhoto
Heritage Month recipes, week 1: make it, send us a photo and you could win
Enter our Sunday Times Lifestyle Foodie Photo competition this September
Where's the fun in being a foodie if you can't show off your creations to all your friends, not just the ones invited to dinner?
That's why you need a great camera to take those high-res food shots that will rival anything seen on BBC Food — especially in the month when SA celebrates Braai Day.
This September, on each of the first three Sundays, we are publishing recipes for three sets of dishes with a South African heritage and inspired by Weber Sauces and Seasonings, paired with delicious cocktails from Fitch & Leedes and compiled by celebrity chef Sandy Wood.
Prepare one or more of these dishes at home (see recipes below), take a gorgeous photo and e-mail it to us to stand a chance of winning a Canon EOS RP camera with an RF 25—105mm lens (worth R33,695) or, for each of the two runners-up, a Canon TS5340 printer valued at R999.
Send your photographs to competitions@sundaytimes.co.za — include your full name, phone number and address, and the subject line "#STFoodiePhoto”.
Click here to read more and view the terms and conditions.
THIS WEEK'S MENU
Starter
Whole braaied snoek with apricot, chilli and ginger glaze and lemmetjie salsa
Main
Shisanyama: beef rib-eye on the bone
Samp-and-bean risotto with charred mielies and Parmesan crisps
Drinks pairing: Fitch & Leedes Hope African Botanical Gin cocktail
Dessert
Malva pudding mugs with Amarula sauce
STARTER
Whole braaied snoek with apricot, chilli and ginger glaze and lemmetjie salsa
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1 fresh snoek, cleaned and butterflied
2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil, plus extra
1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped
30ml (2 tbsp) grated fresh ginger
60ml (4 tbsp) apricot jam
30ml (2 tbsp) chutney
30ml (2 tbsp) soy sauce
5 sprigs fresh thyme
Juice of 2 lemons
Zest of 1 lemon
Salt and pepper, to taste
Lemmetjie salsa:
4 large tomatoes
1 red onion, peeled
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 red pepper, seeds removed
125ml (½ cup) fresh coriander
2.5ml (½ tsp) paprika
60ml (4 tbsp) lime juice
To garnish:
2 lemons, cut in half and griddled on the braai
Sprigs fresh thyme
Method:
- Prepare your braai to give medium heat coals.
- Dry the snoek by blotting it with paper towel.
- Mix together all the remaining ingredients to form a glaze for the snoek.
- Grease the skin side of the snoek with olive oil and a rub of salt. Baste the inside of the snoek with about half of the glaze.
- Lay the snoek flat and skin-side down on the braai grid and braai for about 10-15 minutes, re-basting with the remaining glaze as needed. Turn and cook flesh-side down for about 5 minutes, taking care not to burn it because of the sticky glaze. The fish is cooked through when the flesh can be easily flaked apart with a fork.
- To make the lemmetjie salsa, place the tomatoes, onion, garlic, red pepper, coriander and paprika in a food processor and chop. Transfer the mix to a small pan, add the paprika and lime juice and cook for 5 minutes. The salsa should be slightly sweet with a lime flavour coming through.
- Serve the snoek topped with some of the salsa, and extra on the side, garnished with the grilled lemon halves and fresh thyme sprigs.
MAIN
Shisanyama: beef rib-eye on the bone
Pictured above
Serves: Allow 300g of meat per person
Ingredients:
Beef rib-eye on the bone
60ml (4 tbsp) finely chopped rosemary leaves
60ml (4 tbsp) finely chopped thyme leaves
A good grinding of Weber’s Madagascan Black Pepper
A good grinding of Weber’s Kalahari Desert Salt
A good splash of olive oil
Method:
- Remove the meat from the fridge and allow it to come to room temperature.
- Combine the herbs and seasoning with the olive oil. Baste the meat with the mixture and allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes or until ready to braai.
- Ensure the fire is really hot and the coals have burnt to a chalky grey before placing the meat on the braai. Turn the rib-eye often as this helps to lock in the moisture and flavour of the meat.
- Once cooked, allow to rest for 10 minutes covered loosely with tin foil before serving with the samp-and-bean risotto.
Cook's tip: Weber’s new Backyard Shisanyama Spice (pictured above) is a blend of the finest herbs and spices to give shisanyama that classic braai flavour without any of the hassle.
Samp-and-bean risotto with charred mielies and Parmesan crisps
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
150g Parmesan cheese, coarsely grated
2 mielies
1 onion, finely chopped
2 garlic cloves, smashed
30ml (2 tbsp) butter, plus an extra 30ml (2 tbsp)
2 x 400g cans samp-and-bean mix, drained and rinsed
250ml (1 cup) cream
30ml (2 tbsp) Italian parsley, finely chopped, plus extra for garnish
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C.
- To make the Parmesan crisps, divide the grated Parmesan into 10-15 small mounds and place on an oiled baking tray. Using the palm of your hand, press the cheese down firmly until well compacted. Bake until golden brown and crisp. Cool on a baking rack.
- To make the charred mielies, place the mielies in a pot and cover with salted water. Bring to the boil, then cook for 8-10 minutes before draining. Place the mielies on a preheated griddle pan and cook on all sides until well charred. Remove from the heat, cool and, using a sharp knife, cut the kernels from the husk. Set aside in a small bowl.
To make the samp-and-bean risotto, soften the onion and garlic in butter in a large heavy-based pan over a low heat for 5 minutes, or until translucent.
Add the samp-and-bean mix and cream, stirring until the cream is well absorbed and the texture is similar to that of a risotto.
Add the second measurement of butter and parsley. Stir to combine and season to taste.
Transfer to a serving bowl, top with the charred mielies and Parmesan crisps, garnish with the extra chopped parsley and serve with the braaied beef rib-eye on the bone.
DRINKS PAIRING
Fitch & Leedes Hope African Botanical Gin cocktail
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
50ml Hope African Botanical Gin
5-10ml (1-2 tsp) thyme-infused sugar syrup, adjust to taste
5-10ml (1-2 tsp) lemon juice
1 can Fitch & Leedes Indian Tonic
To garnish:
Fresh thyme and mint
Slice of grapefruit
Method:
- Combine the gin, sugar syrup and lemon juice.
- Pour into a glass and pour over the tonic. Stir to mix.
- Top up with ice and garnish with the fresh herbs and grapefruit slice.
DESSERT
Malva pudding mugs with Amarula sauce
Serves: 8
Ingredients:
Butter, for greasing
120g (1 cup) cake flour
5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda
Pinch of salt
1 egg
200g (1 cup) castor sugar
15ml (1 tbsp) apricot jam
Zest of 1 orange
15ml (1 tbsp) melted butter
5ml (1 tsp) lemon juice
250ml (1 cup) milk
Amarula sauce:
Half of a 485g can of condensed milk
250ml (1 cup) fresh cream
60ml (¼ cup) Amarula Cream Liqueur
Pinch of ground nutmeg
Zest of 1 orange
To serve:
Cream, custard or ice cream
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease 8 enamel mugs with a little butter. If you don’t have enamel mugs, simply grease a baking dish.
- To make the batter for the puddings, sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt into a mixing bowl.
- In a separate bowl, cream the egg and castor sugar together using a hand beater.
- Add the apricot jam, orange zest, melted butter and lemon juice to the egg-and-sugar mixture and mix well.
- Add the dry ingredients to the egg-and-sugar mixture and mix well.
- Divide the batter between the enamel mugs and bake for 20 minutes — or 30 minutes if you're doing a single large pudding in a baking dish.
- Meanwhile make the sauce: heat all the ingredients together in a medium-sized saucepan.
- As soon as the puddings come out the oven, use a skewer or fork to make holes in the them and pour over the sauce; this will allow the sauce to soak into the sponge.
- Serve with cream, custard or ice cream.