Heritage Month recipes, week 1: make it, send us a photo and you could win

06 September 2020 - 00:04
Braaied beef rib on the bone served with samp-and-bean risotto with charred mielies and Parmesan crisps.
Image: Sandy Wood

Where's the fun in being a foodie if you can't show off your creations to all your friends, not just the ones invited to dinner?

That's why you need a great camera to take those high-res food shots that will rival anything seen on BBC Food — especially in the month when SA celebrates Braai Day.


This September, on each of the first three Sundays, we are publishing recipes for three sets of dishes with a South African heritage and inspired by Weber Sauces and Seasonings, paired with delicious cocktails from Fitch & Leedes and compiled by celebrity chef Sandy Wood.

Prepare one or more of these dishes at home (see recipes below), take a gorgeous photo and e-mail it to us to stand a chance of winning a Canon EOS RP camera with an RF 25—105mm lens (worth R33,695) or, for each of the two runners-up, a Canon TS5340 printer valued at R999.

Send your photographs to competitions@sundaytimes.co.za — include your full name, phone number and address, and the subject line "#STFoodiePhoto”.

THIS WEEK'S MENU

Starter

Whole braaied snoek with apricot, chilli and ginger glaze and lemmetjie salsa

Main

Shisanyama: beef rib-eye on the bone

Samp-and-bean risotto with charred mielies and Parmesan crisps

Drinks pairing: Fitch & Leedes Hope African Botanical Gin cocktail

Dessert

Malva pudding mugs with Amarula sauce

Whole braaied snoek with apricot, chilli and ginger glaze and lemmetjie salsa.
Image: Sandy Wood

STARTER

Whole braaied snoek with apricot, chilli and ginger glaze and lemmetjie salsa

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

1 fresh snoek, cleaned and butterflied

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

45ml (3 tbsp) olive oil, plus extra

1 red chilli, deseeded and finely chopped

30ml (2 tbsp) grated fresh ginger

60ml (4 tbsp) apricot jam

30ml (2 tbsp) chutney

30ml (2 tbsp) soy sauce

5 sprigs fresh thyme

Juice of 2 lemons

Zest of 1 lemon

Salt and pepper, to taste

Lemmetjie salsa:

4 large tomatoes

1 red onion, peeled

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 red pepper, seeds removed

125ml (½ cup) fresh coriander

2.5ml (½ tsp) paprika

60ml (4 tbsp) lime juice

To garnish:

2 lemons, cut in half and griddled on the braai

Sprigs fresh thyme

Method:

  1. Prepare your braai to give medium heat coals.
  2. Dry the snoek by blotting it with paper towel.
  3. Mix together all the remaining ingredients to form a glaze for the snoek.
  4. Grease the skin side of the snoek with olive oil and a rub of salt. Baste the inside of the snoek with about half of the glaze.
  5. Lay the snoek flat and skin-side down on the braai grid and braai for about 10-15 minutes, re-basting with the remaining glaze as needed. Turn and cook flesh-side down for about 5 minutes, taking care not to burn it because of the sticky glaze. The fish is cooked through when the flesh can be easily flaked apart with a fork.
  6. To make the lemmetjie salsa, place the tomatoes, onion, garlic, red pepper, coriander and paprika in a food processor and chop. Transfer the mix to a small pan, add the paprika and lime juice and cook for 5 minutes. The salsa should be slightly sweet with a lime flavour coming through.
  7. Serve the snoek topped with some of the salsa, and extra on the side, garnished with the grilled lemon halves and fresh thyme sprigs.

MAIN

Shisanyama: beef rib-eye on the bone

Pictured above

Serves: Allow 300g of meat per person

Ingredients:

Beef rib-eye on the bone

60ml (4 tbsp) finely chopped rosemary leaves

60ml (4 tbsp) finely chopped thyme leaves

A good grinding of Weber’s Madagascan Black Pepper

A good grinding of Weber’s Kalahari Desert Salt

A good splash of olive oil

Try this new Weber flavour.
Image: Weber

Method:

  1. Remove the meat from the fridge and allow it to come to room temperature.
  2. Combine the herbs and seasoning with the olive oil. Baste the meat with the mixture and allow to marinate for at least 30 minutes or until ready to braai.
  3. Ensure the fire is really hot and the coals have burnt to a chalky grey before placing the meat on the braai. Turn the rib-eye often as this helps to lock in the moisture and flavour of the meat.
  4. Once cooked, allow to rest for 10 minutes covered loosely with tin foil before serving with the samp-and-bean risotto.

Cook's tip: Weber’s new Backyard Shisanyama Spice (pictured above) is a blend of the finest herbs and spices to give shisanyama that classic braai flavour without any of the hassle.

Samp-and-bean risotto with charred mielies and Parmesan crisps

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

150g Parmesan cheese, coarsely grated

2 mielies

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, smashed

30ml (2 tbsp) butter, plus an extra 30ml (2 tbsp)

2 x 400g cans samp-and-bean mix, drained and rinsed

250ml (1 cup) cream

30ml (2 tbsp) Italian parsley, finely chopped, plus extra for garnish

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 200°C.
  2. To make the Parmesan crisps, divide the grated Parmesan into 10-15 small mounds and place on an oiled baking tray. Using the palm of your hand, press the cheese down firmly until well compacted. Bake until golden brown and crisp. Cool on a baking rack.
  3. To make the charred mielies, place the mielies in a pot and cover with salted water. Bring to the boil, then cook for 8-10 minutes before draining. Place the mielies on a preheated griddle pan and cook on all sides until well charred. Remove from the heat, cool and, using a sharp knife, cut the kernels from the husk. Set aside in a small bowl.

  4. To make the samp-and-bean risotto, soften the onion and garlic in butter in a large heavy-based pan over a low heat for 5 minutes, or until translucent.

  5. Add the samp-and-bean mix and cream, stirring until the cream is well absorbed and the texture is similar to that of a risotto.

  6. Add the second measurement of butter and parsley. Stir to combine and season to taste.

  7. Transfer to a serving bowl, top with the charred mielies and Parmesan crisps, garnish with the extra chopped parsley and serve with the braaied beef rib-eye on the bone.

DRINKS PAIRING

Pair your dish with this delicious cocktail.
Image: Fitch & Leedes

Fitch & Leedes Hope African Botanical Gin cocktail

Makes: 1

Ingredients:

50ml Hope African Botanical Gin

5-10ml (1-2 tsp) thyme-infused sugar syrup, adjust to taste

5-10ml (1-2 tsp) lemon juice

1 can Fitch & Leedes Indian Tonic

To garnish:

Fresh thyme and mint

Slice of grapefruit

Method:

  1. Combine the gin, sugar syrup and lemon juice.
  2. Pour into a glass and pour over the tonic. Stir to mix.
  3. Top up with ice and garnish with the fresh herbs and grapefruit slice.
Malva pudding mugs with Amarula sauce.
Image: Sandy Wood

DESSERT

Malva pudding mugs with Amarula sauce

Serves: 8

Ingredients:

Butter, for greasing

120g (1 cup) cake flour

5ml (1 tsp) bicarbonate of soda

Pinch of salt

1 egg

200g (1 cup) castor sugar

15ml (1 tbsp) apricot jam

Zest of 1 orange

15ml (1 tbsp) melted butter

5ml (1 tsp) lemon juice

250ml (1 cup) milk

Amarula sauce:

Half of a 485g can of condensed milk

250ml (1 cup) fresh cream

60ml (¼ cup) Amarula Cream Liqueur

Pinch of ground nutmeg

Zest of 1 orange

To serve:

Cream, custard or ice cream

Method:

  1. Preheat the oven to 180°C and grease 8 enamel mugs with a little butter. If you don’t have enamel mugs, simply grease a baking dish.
  2. To make the batter for the puddings, sift the flour, bicarbonate of soda and salt into a mixing bowl.
  3. In a separate bowl, cream the egg and castor sugar together using a hand beater.
  4. Add the apricot jam, orange zest, melted butter and lemon juice to the egg-and-sugar mixture and mix well.
  5. Add the dry ingredients to the egg-and-sugar mixture and mix well.
  6. Divide the batter between the enamel mugs and bake for 20 minutes — or 30 minutes if you're doing a single large pudding in a baking dish.
  7. Meanwhile make the sauce: heat all the ingredients together in a medium-sized saucepan.
  8. As soon as the puddings come out the oven, use a skewer or fork to make holes in the them and pour over the sauce; this will allow the sauce to soak into the sponge.
  9. Serve with cream, custard or ice cream.

