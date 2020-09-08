RECIPE | French gluten-free crepes (socca)

Food

They crepes are great eaten on their own with a sprinkling of olive oil and grated cheese, used as a base for a salad or rolled up like a wrap

Hilary Biller Columnist
08 September 2020 - 10:26
French gluten-free crepe (socca).
Image: Supplied

Makes: 12 small flatbreads

Ingredients:

150g chickpea flour

5ml (1 tsp) salt

30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil

300ml warm water

Freshly ground black pepper

15ml (1 tbsp) fresh herbs of choice, finely chopped

Sunflower oil to grease the pan

Method:

  1. In a mixing bowl combine the flour and salt.
  2. In a jug mix together the olive oil and water.
  3. Make an indentation in the flour and add the oil and water, pepper and herbs and, using a whisk, stir until smooth.
  4. Cover and allow to stand for 15 minutes. The mixture must have a pourable consistency; if it is too thick, add a little more water and whisk.
  5. Pour the mixture into a jug. 
  6. Heat up a nonstick pan. Pour in a tablespoon of oil, swirl around the pan and pour off before adding 15-30ml of socca mixture and swirling around pan.
  7. Cook for 2 minutes until the edges are dry. Carefully turn to cook on the other side.
  8. Slide out of the pan onto a plate and make the next one.

