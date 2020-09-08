RECIPE | French gluten-free crepes (socca)
They crepes are great eaten on their own with a sprinkling of olive oil and grated cheese, used as a base for a salad or rolled up like a wrap
08 September 2020 - 10:26
Makes: 12 small flatbreads
Ingredients:
150g chickpea flour
5ml (1 tsp) salt
30ml (2 tbsp) olive oil
300ml warm water
Freshly ground black pepper
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh herbs of choice, finely chopped
Sunflower oil to grease the pan
Method:
- In a mixing bowl combine the flour and salt.
- In a jug mix together the olive oil and water.
- Make an indentation in the flour and add the oil and water, pepper and herbs and, using a whisk, stir until smooth.
- Cover and allow to stand for 15 minutes. The mixture must have a pourable consistency; if it is too thick, add a little more water and whisk.
- Pour the mixture into a jug.
- Heat up a nonstick pan. Pour in a tablespoon of oil, swirl around the pan and pour off before adding 15-30ml of socca mixture and swirling around pan.
- Cook for 2 minutes until the edges are dry. Carefully turn to cook on the other side.
- Slide out of the pan onto a plate and make the next one.