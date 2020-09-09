The Test Kitchen rebrand will make the high-end eatery more 'accessible'
Famed chef Luke Dale Roberts reveals his exciting plans for The Test Kitchen Origins
With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, more and more of our favourite eateries are starting to find their feet again.
Among them is The Test Kitchen, arguably SA’s most renowned eatery, which has announced exciting news: October 1 will not only mark its reopening, but its rebranding as The Test Kitchen Origins.
Chef patron Luke Dale Roberts says this change will see a shift away from the movable feast that was The Test Kitchen evening's only “dark/light room” experience, which saw diners progress from one unique space to another as they enjoyed a multi-course tasting menu.
Instead guests at the Cape Town eatery will now be treated to a more pared-down approach to fine dining, and remain in single venue for the entire meal. They'll be able to choose between a three-course or five-course menu, which will be available for lunch and dinner.
For Dale Roberts, it’s all about going back to the origins of what delicious food is: less manipulation, less hands, but all the flavour we’ve come to expect from the culinary great. The idea is to create a dining experience that is perhaps less elaborate than before, but just as luxurious — shorter yet more impactful.
It’s a concept that has been a long time in the making, with the chef assessing the local dining landscape even before the lockdown and realising it was time for a change.
“People want to spend less time in the dining room while still feeling comforted, pampered and well fed. The Test Kitchen Origins is about creating a Test Kitchen experience that is more accessible,” says Dale Roberts.
Looking back, Dale Roberts’ recent LDR The Mentors collaboration and Ye Olde Test Kitchen pub lunch pop-up hinted at the chef’s desire to strip things back: both embraced a more relaxed and convivial approach to dining.
The Test Kitchen Origins' new menus will champion small suppliers and focus on seasonal produce with traditional English and French techniques used to highlight the inherent qualities of each ingredient. Diners will be charged R650 a head for three courses, and R895 for five.
Bookings are now open for October reservations. Visit thetestkitchen.co.za or call 021-447-2337.
• This article is adapted from one originally published on Wanted Online. Visit wantedonline.co.za for all the latest in luxury lifestyle news.