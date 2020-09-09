The Test Kitchen rebrand will make the high-end eatery more 'accessible'

With the easing of Covid-19 restrictions, more and more of our favourite eateries are starting to find their feet again.

Among them is The Test Kitchen, arguably SA’s most renowned eatery, which has announced exciting news: October 1 will not only mark its reopening, but its rebranding as The Test Kitchen Origins.

Chef patron Luke Dale Roberts says this change will see a shift away from the movable feast that was The Test Kitchen evening's only “dark/light room” experience, which saw diners progress from one unique space to another as they enjoyed a multi-course tasting menu.

Instead guests at the Cape Town eatery will now be treated to a more pared-down approach to fine dining, and remain in single venue for the entire meal. They'll be able to choose between a three-course or five-course menu, which will be available for lunch and dinner.