Hate cleaning the braai grid? Hacks to get it done quickly and easily

When it comes to cleaning the braai grid, memories of the mouth-watering aromas and grilled meat straight off the fire soon fade. The internet abounds with hacks that are meant to take the hard work out this hated chore.

Here’s which ones are worth trying, and which are best avoided:

HACK 1: NEWSPAPER

How to do it: Heat up the grid when you next braai and rub the grid with newspaper. It’s easier to remove the grid if it is warmed and not so hot that the paper starts to burn.

Does it work? To a point. With a good rub the newspaper will soak up the grease on the grid, but it leaves nasty sticky bits behind. You may need to do a few takes with clean newspaper.

HACK 2: ONIONS

How to do it: Preheat the grid to burn off some of the grease and sticky bits. Cut a large onion in half and, using a braai fork, rub the onion over the grid, replacing with the other half as needed.

Does it work? A simple method using something natural and non-toxic. The onion juices are antibacterial and the moisture helps to break down the grease and clean the grid.