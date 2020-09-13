#STFoodiePhoto
Heritage Month recipes, week 2: make it, send us a photo and you could win
Enter our Sunday Times Lifestyle Foodie Photo competition this September
Where's the fun in being a foodie if you can't show off your creations to all your friends, not just the ones invited to dinner?
That's why you need a great camera to take those high-res food shots that will rival anything seen on BBC Food — especially in the month when SA celebrates Braai Day.
This September, on each of the first three Sundays, we are publishing recipes for three sets of dishes with a South African heritage and inspired by Weber Sauces and Seasonings, paired with delicious cocktails from Fitch & Leedes and compiled by celebrity chef Sandy Wood.
Prepare one or more of these dishes at home (see recipes below), take a gorgeous photo and e-mail it to us to stand a chance of winning a Canon EOS RP camera with an RF 25-105mm lens (worth R33,695) or, for each of the two runners-up, a Canon TS5340 printer valued at R999.
Send your photographs to competitions@sundaytimes.co.za — include your full name, phone number and address, and the subject line "#STFoodiePhoto”.
THIS WEEK'S MENU
Starter
Lamb bunny chow
Main
Herb-crusted lamb cutlets
Heritage Day salad
Drinks pairing: Fitch & Leedes tropical cocktail
Dessert
Naartjie milk tart
STARTER
Lamb bunny chow
Pictured above
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1kg leg of lamb, cut into 2.5cm cubes
A good splash of olive oil
1 onion, diced
2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
2cm piece of fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped
2 bay leaves
5 cardamom pods, outer bark removed
3 whole cloves
1 cinnamon stick
4 large tomatoes, diced
15ml (1 tbsp) curry powder
7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) chilli powder
7.5ml (1 ½ tsp) garam masala
5ml (1 tsp) ground coriander
5ml (1 tsp) cumin
2.5ml (½ tsp) turmeric
250ml (1 cup) water
4 medium potatoes, peeled and diced
15ml (1 tbsp) white wine vinegar
Salt, to taste
4 sourdough rolls
Method:
- Heat a large casserole pot. Brown the lamb in batches, a few pieces at a time so as not to overcrowd the pan. Set aside.
- Reduce the heat to medium, add the oil and preheat before adding the onions and sautéing until golden.
- Add the garlic, ginger, bay leaves, cardamom pods, cloves and cinnamon stick. Sauté until the mixture is fragrant.
- Add the diced tomatoes, curry powder, chilli powder, garam masala, coriander, cumin, and turmeric. Cook for about 8 minutes until the tomatoes start to break down.
- Return the seared lamb to the pot adding enough water to cover the meat; about 250ml (1 cup). Bring the mixture to a simmer, cover and cook over a low heat for about an hour.
- Add the potatoes and continue cooking until the potatoes are cooked through and the meat is tender, adding extra water as necessary.
- Towards the end of the cooking time, mix in the vinegar and salt.
- While the curry is cooking, slice the top off rolls and hollow each out. Be careful to leave enough bread around the edges to keep the structure of the roll.
- To serve, spoon curry into each roll.
MAIN
Herb-crusted lamb cutlets
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
100g (250ml) panko crumbs
Grated zest of 2 lemons
2.5ml (½ tsp) dried oregano
45ml (3 tbsp) chopped fresh mint
45ml (3 tbsp) chopped fresh basil
45ml (3 tbsp) fresh Italian parsley, chopped
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
8 French-trimmed lamb cutlets
60ml (¼ cup) flour, seasoned
1 egg, lightly beaten
A good splash of olive oil
To serve:
Lemon wedges
Fresh oregano leaves
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- Combine the panko crumbs with the lemon zest, dried oregano and freshly chopped herbs. Season to taste.
- Coat the lamb cutlets first in the seasoned flour, then in the beaten egg and panko crumbs, shaking off any excess.
- Heat the olive oil in a frying pan over a medium-high heat and brown the cutlets in batches. Then finish them off in the oven for about 6-8 minutes for medium lamb, or until cooked to your liking.
- Place the lamb cutlets on a serving platter with the lemon wedges and scatter with fresh oregano leaves. Serve with the Heritage Day salad.
Cook's tip: There's not much that can beat a crispy lamb chop cooked over the flames, but adding a shake, sprinkle or rub of Weber's Karoo Chop Spice (pictured above) will transform it into a flavour sensation.
Heritage Day salad
Serves: 4
Ingredients:
1 red onion, cut into thin wedges
3 Roma tomatoes, halved (or a good handful of exotic baby tomatoes)
2 red peppers, roughly chopped (or use a yellow and a red pepper)
3 baby marrows, halved lengthways, thickly sliced
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
30ml (2 tsp) olive oil, plus extra to dress the salad
2.5ml (½ tsp) dried oregano
Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
200g feta cheese, chopped
80g (½ cup) cup Kalamata olives, pitted
15ml (1 tbsp) fresh oregano leaves, plus extra to serve
Balsamic vinegar
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 200°C and line a large baking tray with tin foil.
- Toss the vegetables and garlic with the olive oil and dried oregano. Season with salt and freshly ground black pepper.
- Spread the vegetables on the tray and bake for 15 minutes or until they are just tender.
- Remove from the oven and add the feta, olives and fresh oregano. Season to taste and toss with a little olive oil and balsamic vinegar before serving with the herb-crusted lamb cutlets.
DRINKS PAIRING
Fitch & Leedes tropical cocktail
Makes: 1
Ingredients:
50ml vodka or gin of your choice
15ml (1 tbsp) pineapple juice, or more according to taste
1 can Fitch & Leedes Indian Tonic
To garnish:
Fresh pineapple slices
Method:
- Pour the vodka or gin into a glass.
- Add the pineapple juice and top up with Fitch & Leeds Indian Tonic.
- Top with ice and garnish with fresh pineapple slices.
DESSERT
Naartjie milk tart
Makes: 1 tart
Pastry:
125g butter
125ml (½ cup) sugar
1 egg
240g (2 cups) flour
10ml (2 tsp) baking powder
Pinch of salt
Filling:
1 ¼ litres (5 cups) milk
3 eggs
250ml (1 cup) sugar
37.5ml (2 ½ tbsp) flour
37.5ml (2 ½ tbsp) cornflour
Pinch of salt
18ml (1 heaped tbsp) butter
Zest of 1 naartjie, plus extra to garnish
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla essence
Ground cinnamon, to garnish
Method:
- Preheat the oven to 180°C.
- To make the pastry, combine the butter and sugar. Add the egg and beat well. Add the remaining ingredients and mix well until you have a stiff dough.
- Roll out the pastry and use it to line a 23cm cake pan.
- Blind bake the pastry for 15 minutes. To do so, cover the pastry with greaseproof paper adding a sprinkling of dry beans or rice to hold it down.
- Remove the pastry from the oven and discard the greaseproof paper and beans/rice. Return the pastry to the oven and bake until light brown and cooked through.
- For the filling, place the milk in a saucepan and bring to a simmer.
- In a large bowl, beat the eggs, then add the sugar, flour, cornflour and salt and mix well. Slowly pour over the hot milk, stirring well.
- Return the mixture to the pot and stir with a wooden spoon over a medium heat for about 10 minutes until it thickens.
- Add the butter, naartjie zest and vanilla essence and mix well.
- Pour the filling into the cooked pastry shell and allow to cool before refrigerating.
- Serve garnished with some additional naartjie zest and a dusting of ground cinnamon.
MEET THE CHEF
Sandy Wood, the chef behind the delicious recipes featured here, grew up on feasts of Sunday roasts, afternoon teas and candlelit dinners.
“My mother was an amazing cook and entertainer and my biggest inspiration. She made an occasion out of every event,” she says.
Wood developed her culinary skills at Le Cordon Bleu, as well as other prestigious cookery schools overseas.
On home turf and with a wealth of experience under her belt, Wood opened Sandy’s Kitchen, where she combines her skills as caterer, stylist and event planner, offering a one-stop-shop for weddings, corporate events, dinner parties and smaller events.
For more info, visit sandyskitchensa.com,
e-mail sandys.kitchen@icloud.com or call 082 882 0238.