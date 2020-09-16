IN PICS | Asha Maharaj's spice box: A guide to 17 aromatic Indian ingredients

ASAFOETIDA

Also known as hing, asafoetida is the resin or powder obtained from the roots of a giant species of fennel plant. It is native to Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan but is cultivated in many other regions. Used as a spice since the days of ancient Rome, it has long been popular in Indian medicine and cookery.

Uses: It is frequently added to dhal, possibly because of its alleged properties as an anti-flatulent, but it also enhances other flavours with its slightly bitter, slightly garlicky aroma. Use only a pinch as it is strong and extremely pungent.