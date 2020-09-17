Fast, fuss-free chocolate cakes (you don't even have to turn the oven on)
This pair of delish no-bake cakes are a doddle to make
17 September 2020 - 08:51
NO-BAKE CHOC-CHIP COOKIE CAKE
Serves: 10
Ingredients:
750ml (3 cups) cream
250g tub full fat cream cheese, at room temperature
45ml (3 tbsp) sugar
30ml (2 tbsp) brandy, optional
48 ready-made choc chip cookies
Seasonal berries, to serve
Method:
- Beat together the cream, cream cheese and sugar. Stir in the brandy, if using; cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
- Spread a circle of chilled cream mixture on a pedestal cake stand leaving a 2-3 cm border around the edge. Arrange a layer of cookies over the cream without overlapping.
- Repeat with remaining cookies and cream, ending with cream.
- Cover loosely with clingfilm and refrigerate overnight; this will allow the cookies to soften so the dessert can be cut like a cake.
- Serve topped with seasonal berries.
NO-BAKE CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE
Makes: 1 loaf cake
Cake:
100g butter
45ml (3 tbsp) golden syrup
200g sweet plain biscuits, lightly crushed
50g raisins
50g glacé cherries, quartered
150g dark chocolate, chopped
50g white chocolate, chopped
Fudge icing:
50g dark chocolate
30g butter
150g icing sugar, sifted
Method:
- Grease or spray a small loaf pan and line with baking paper.
- For the cake, melt the butter and syrup in a saucepan and stir in the biscuit pieces, raisins and cherries.
- Add the dark chocolate and stir over a low heat until melted.
- Remove from heat and stir in the white chocolate.
- Press mixture firmly into the prepared tin and chill until set.
- Turn out onto a serving plate and remove the paper.
- For the icing, melt the chocolate and butter with 30ml (2 tbsp) water over a low heat. Do not boil. Remove from heat and stir in the icing sugar, beating until cool and thick.
- Spread the icing all over the cake with a knife, swirling to give it texture. Leave to harden before cutting into thin slices.