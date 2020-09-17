Fast, fuss-free chocolate cakes (you don't even have to turn the oven on)

Food

This pair of delish no-bake cakes are a doddle to make

17 September 2020 - 08:51
No-bake choc-chip cookie cake.
Image: Sunday Times Food archives

NO-BAKE CHOC-CHIP COOKIE CAKE

Serves: 10

Ingredients:

750ml (3 cups) cream

250g tub full fat cream cheese, at room temperature

45ml (3 tbsp) sugar

30ml (2 tbsp) brandy, optional

48 ready-made choc chip cookies

Seasonal berries, to serve

Method:

  1. Beat together the cream, cream cheese and sugar. Stir in the brandy, if using; cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.
  2. Spread a circle of chilled cream mixture on a pedestal cake stand leaving a 2-3 cm border around the edge. Arrange a layer of cookies over the cream without overlapping.
  3. Repeat with remaining cookies and cream, ending with cream.
  4. Cover loosely with clingfilm and refrigerate overnight; this will allow the cookies to soften so the dessert can be cut like a cake.
  5. Serve topped with seasonal berries.
No-bake chocolate fudge cake.
Image: Sunday Times Food archives

NO-BAKE CHOCOLATE FUDGE CAKE

Makes: 1 loaf cake

Cake:

100g butter

45ml (3 tbsp) golden syrup

200g sweet plain biscuits, lightly crushed

50g raisins

50g glacé cherries, quartered

150g dark chocolate, chopped

50g white chocolate, chopped

Fudge icing:

50g dark chocolate

30g butter

150g icing sugar, sifted

Method:

  1. Grease or spray a small loaf pan and line with baking paper.
  2. For the cake, melt the butter and syrup in a saucepan and stir in the biscuit pieces, raisins and cherries.
  3. Add the dark chocolate and stir over a low heat until melted.
  4. Remove from heat and stir in the white chocolate.
  5. Press mixture firmly into the prepared tin and chill until set.
  6. Turn out onto a serving plate and remove the paper.
  7. For the icing, melt the chocolate and butter with 30ml (2 tbsp) water over a low heat. Do not boil. Remove from heat and stir in the icing sugar, beating until cool and thick.
  8. Spread the icing all over the cake with a knife, swirling to give it texture. Leave to harden before cutting into thin slices.

