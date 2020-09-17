How to make your own samosa pastry — and fold these snacks like a pro

There’s an art to mastering the traditional Punjabi samosa with a spicy filling that’s covered with irresistible crispy and flaky pastry.

This popular hand-held snack is firmly entrenched in SA’s culinary tradition, so it was fitting to kick off Heritage Month with a lesson in making the pastry from scratch — I'd always used shop-bought pastry before.

I was at the African Relish cooking school in Prince Albert, Western Cape, where their five-spice potato samosas — with a filling created by international celebrity chef Reza Mahammad — are one of their most popular dishes.