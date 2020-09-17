SA wines are getting rave reviews, but do they really deserve them?

There's been much hype about the fact that our local wines were rated highly in the recently released Tim Atkin 2020 SA Special Report. So highly, that two wines were awarded full marks with 100-point scores.

Atkin is a UK-based Master of Wine who, according to Michael Fridjhon — renowned as being SA’s most experienced wine judge — has made an industry of generating reports on wine-producing countries not considered mainstream enough to warrant international press coverage as do the more classic regions.

For the past few years, Atkin's assessments of local wines have been increasingly enthusiastic, says Fridjhon. He adds that while Atkin’s latest report has value, he’s not entirely convinced by parts of it.

In the 2020 report, Atkin goes so far as to state that SA “is making the best wines in its history”.

Fridjhon agrees, saying that the major wineries have certainly upped their game. He attributes the industry’s renaissance to the end of the devastating drought, improved viticulture, enhanced training programmes and well-travelled and informed winemakers.

However, when it comes to Atkin’s wine ratings, Fridjhon is sceptical.

“His ratings are more generous than any other critic,” he says. “ There are now so many wines scoring 95 points or more out of 100 that what was once a rare achievement is now a much devalued award.”