Food

What's cooking this week: world's best croissants can be found in Cape Town

Our food editor fills you in on the latest in the world of food and wine

Hilary Biller Columnist
17 September 2020 - 08:54
Some of Coco Safar's delectable croissants, rated among the best in the world.
Image: Coco Safar

The well-respected, American-based epicurean publication Food & Wine isn't wrong in naming Cape Town's Coco Safar as the makers of some of the best croissants in the world — I can vouch for the perfection of their pastries.

This upmarket bakery in Sea Point was lauded as such in a recent article titled “Lamination: The Art of the Perfect Croissant”, where it was listed along with establishments in Tokyo, Australia and Paris, of course.

While visiting Coco Safar I felt like a child in a sweet shop trying to choose between their seven different varieties of croissant — from classic butter to raspberry lychee rose — each as tempting as the next.

My favourite? A chocolate hazelnut croissant. Golden-brown on the outside, it was cloaked in generous chocolate studded with hazelnuts. Inside were feather-light, crispy, flaky pastry layers — lots of them — made with real butter that just melted in my mouth.

Coco Safar is based in the Artem Centre (277 Main Road). For more details visit their website.

Here’s what else has been cooking in the world of food, wine — and our food editor's kitchen — this week:

