WATCH | Harties coffee shop offers 'A to Zol' way to grow your own weed

18 September 2020 - 07:00 By Deepa Kesa

In 2018, the Constitutional Court ruled that it is not a criminal offence for a South African citizen over the age of 18 to use, possess or grow cannabis in private for personal consumption.

Since this announcement, people have been allowed to grow their own cannabis for their own private use. But with this, sometimes people don't have the space, capacity or patience to grow their own .

That's where a 420-friendly coffee shop in Hartbeesport, north of Johannesburg, comes into play.

Die Joint coffee shop and nursery, overlooking the famous Harties dam, is mainly known for leasing out patches of private land to people to grow their own private cannabis stash or any other produce. You bring the seed and Die Joint will plant and cultivate it for you.

With a R50 membership fee, you are granted access to a patch of land, entry to a private area, free use of their machinery to turn your flowers into oils and creams, free entry to other weed-friendly coffee shops, and more.

But Die Joint isn't only known for leasing land and making various cannabis products; they also have a grow shop, amazing pizza and on weekends, great vibes and live music. 

