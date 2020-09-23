Recipes
Tired of the same old coleslaw? Try these fresh ideas for braai salads
This trio of quick salads will liven up any braai with their interesting mix of colours, textures and flavours
CRUNCHY RED SALAD
This combination of fruit and veg makes for a great display and a gorgeously crunchy salad.
Serves: 6
Ingredients:
1 red cabbage, finely shredded
1 red oak leaf lettuce or radicchio, washed and dried
2 large red apples, cored and sliced into thin wedges, leaving the skin on
Juice of 1 lemon
1 punnet of strawberries, washed and hulled and sliced if large (you could also use fresh raspberries or cherries)
A handful of dried cranberries
A handful of pecan nuts, chopped
Dressing:
1 red onion, finely sliced
80ml (⅓ cup) cranberry or apple juice
80ml (⅓ cup) white or red wine vinegar
5ml (1 tsp) Dijon mustard
30ml (2 tbsp) runny honey
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
Method:
- Spread the cabbage and lettuce on a large platter.
- Toss the apple slices in the lemon juice and then sprinkle them over the cabbage along with the strawberries and cranberries. Toss lightly to mix through.
- For the dressing, combine all the ingredients in a jam jar with a lid. Close the lid, give it a good shake and let it stand for 30 minutes; this will allow the onion to soften and absorb the other flavours.
- Pour the dressing over the salad just before serving sprinkled with the pecan nuts.
AVOCADO AND PAPINO SALAD WITH SECRET DRESSING
No-one will guess what the nutty flavour of the delish dressing is — crushed papino seeds!
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
1 large butter lettuce, washed and dried
2 avocados, peeled, pitted and sliced
2 smallish papinos, peeled, pitted saving the seeds and then sliced
A handful of mixed seeds, lightly toasted in a dry pan
Dressing:
80ml (⅓ cup) papino pips
50ml brown sugar
60ml (4 tbsp) olive oil
100ml white wine vinegar
Method:
- Arrange the salad leaves, avocado and papino slices on a large platter.
- For the dressing, place the reserved pips in a mini-chopper or blender and blend until roughly chopped. Add the sugar, oil and vinegar and blend until well mixed.
- Pour the dressing over the salad just before serving sprinkled with the toasted mixed seeds.
NAARTJIE, FENNEL AND BILTONG SALAD
Beautiful bold colours with different textures, the zing of the citrus dressing brings this salad alive.
Serves: 6-8
Ingredients:
1 red oak leaf lettuce
6 naartjies, peeled and sliced horizontally into 3-4 slices removing as many of the pips as possible (you could also use oranges or minneolas)
2 bulbs of fennel, thinly sliced
2 sticks of celery, thinly sliced (or replace with ½ English cucumber, chopped)
3-4 spring onions, finely sliced
100g thinly-sliced biltong
Dressing:
80ml (⅓ cup) olive oil
Rind and juice of 1 orange
1 clove of garlic, crushed
Salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 pinch of chilli flakes, optional
Method:
- Wash and dry the lettuce and place in a large flat serving dish. Add the naartjie, fennel and celery slices.
- Sprinkle over the spring onion and toss so the ingredients are well mixed.
- Top with the biltong slices and cover with plastic wrap till serving.
- Combine all the ingredients for the dressing in a jam jar with a lid and shake together well. Pour over the salad just before serving, tossing to mix.