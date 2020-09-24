SA's Cocktail Bar of the Year has been revealed — but its location remains a secret

Despite never having made its address public, The Art of Duplicity has made a name for itself, and not just here — The Spirits Business, a British magazine, named it the Overall Bar to Watch in 2020.

If you strike it lucky and discover the bar’s location through word of mouth, make a point of trying Perremore’s “Niwatori Tea”. The Cocktail Pilgrim, a respected member of many cocktail awards judging panels, described it as the best cocktail he’s ever had.

“Getting to share this craft with patrons is a privilege,” said Perremore. “Even more so when they’ve tasted some of the best cocktails the world has to offer. To know that all the effort is appreciated means a lot, and of course we’re excited to keep elevating our creativity.”

The other finalists for the 2020 Cocktail Bar of the Year Award included Sin + Tax in Johannesburg, Cause | Effect in Cape Town and the Lucky Shaker in Durban.

George Hunter from Saint and Marble restaurants, Evert De Jong from Molecular Bars, and Julian Short from Sin + Tax, joined Perremore as the finalists for the Trailblazer of the Year Award.

• The Art of Duplicity is open Tuesdays to Saturdays from 6pm until late. Tables are reserved in three-hour time slots (standing room is available should guests wish to stay longer post-Covid) and group seating is limited to 10 guests per party. For reservations, visit: 170120.co.za.