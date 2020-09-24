Special deals on great meals: get free VIP access to Restaurant Week SA
With over 100 restaurants around the country taking part, now's your chance to eat at the best for less
If you fancy a good meal and a great deal, you’ll be chuffed to know that Restaurant Week SA is coming up.
From October 1 to November 1, participating restaurants will be serving up delicious fare at reduced rates with special set menus starting from R150 for a two-course lunch and R250 for a three-course dinner.
More than 100 eateries in Durban, Joburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, the Garden Route and the winelands are taking part, so there are plenty of options to choose from. This includes several well-known and award-winning restaurants.
Capetonians, for instance, could indulge in sweet potato tataki, Cape Malay risotto, and chocolate and coconut gateaux with yuzu pears among other dishes at FYN, which was ranked one of SA’s top 10 restaurants at the 2019 Eat Out Awards. They’re offering a complimentary glass of wine with their Restaurant Week set menu, which is priced at R295 for two-courses and R365 for three-courses.
Whitefish and shrimp mousse tortellini, peppered venison, and strawberry shortcake are some of the tantalising options you’ll find on the set menu at 9th Avenue Waterside, a chic eatery at the Durban harbour (R350 for two courses, R450 for three).
And, of course, that Joburg institution The Grillhouse is serving up perfectly cooked steaks; they’re offering a pair of two-course set menus priced at R300 and R400 respectively.
Beyond the chance to dine out at wallet-pleasing prices, Restaurant Week SA is a wonderful way to support a beleaguered industry which due to Covid-19 has seen the closure of many eateries and loss of many jobs, so book your table now.
SUNDAY TIMES READERS GET TO BOOK EARLY!
Bookings for Restaurant Week SA officially open on September 25, but Sunday Times readers can get early access.
Click here and login in to the Restaurant Week SA website using the VIP code sundaytimesvip to see a list of participating eateries, browse their special set menus and book your table.