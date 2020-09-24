Special deals on great meals: get free VIP access to Restaurant Week SA

If you fancy a good meal and a great deal, you’ll be chuffed to know that Restaurant Week SA is coming up.

From October 1 to November 1, participating restaurants will be serving up delicious fare at reduced rates with special set menus starting from R150 for a two-course lunch and R250 for a three-course dinner.

More than 100 eateries in Durban, Joburg, Pretoria, Cape Town, the Garden Route and the winelands are taking part, so there are plenty of options to choose from. This includes several well-known and award-winning restaurants.

Capetonians, for instance, could indulge in sweet potato tataki, Cape Malay risotto, and chocolate and coconut gateaux with yuzu pears among other dishes at FYN, which was ranked one of SA’s top 10 restaurants at the 2019 Eat Out Awards. They’re offering a complimentary glass of wine with their Restaurant Week set menu, which is priced at R295 for two-courses and R365 for three-courses.