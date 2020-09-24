Food

What's cooking this week: fancy a lab-grown lamb chop?

Our food editor fills you in on the latest in the world of food and wine

Hilary Biller Columnist
24 September 2020 - 10:01
Would you prefer to have your meat come from a farm, like these lamb chops, or a laboratory like the no-kill meat of the future?
Would you prefer to have your meat come from a farm, like these lamb chops, or a laboratory like the no-kill meat of the future?
Image: 123RF/Anna Pustynnikova

While you happily gnaw on the bone of a crispy lamb chop this Heritage Day, I urge you to savour every last bit.

According to Chase Purdy, American journalist and author of the recently released book Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food, the future of the meat industry can be found inside a laboratory, where it'll be created without the need to kill animals.

Purdy shares his story by trawling through privately-owned laboratories around the globe — most are in Silicon Valley in the US — and sharing his conversations with those behind meat cell manufacture.

They're clearly a predictably tetchy and secretive bunch, all with one goal in mind: to be the first to the market with their lab-produced meat. According to Purdy, that time is not too far away.

Here’s what else has been cooking in the world of food, wine — and our food editor's kitchen — this week:

SA's Cocktail Bar of the Year has been revealed — but its location remains a secret

The Art of Duplicity took top honours at the 2020 Bartending Accolades and Recognition Awards
Lifestyle
12 hours ago

No, boerewors and braaiwors are NOT the same thing — the government says so

Did you know that the recipe for boerewors is regulated by the government?
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

Special deals on great meals: get free VIP access to Restaurant Week SA

If you fancy a good meal and a great deal, you’ll be chuffed to know that Restaurant Week SA is coming up.
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Three golden rules for making a great braai marinade, no recipe required

Every braai master should have a signature homemade marinade up their sleeve. Follow these easy tips to perfect yours.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Tired of the same old coleslaw? Try these fresh ideas for braai salads

This trio of quick salads will liven up any braai with their interesting mix of colours, textures and flavours
Lifestyle
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | How to master your 'Jerusalema' dance moves for Heritage Day Lifestyle
  2. Three golden rules for making a great braai marinade, no recipe required Food
  3. Heritage Month recipes, week 3: make it, send us a photo and you could win Food
  4. The African Sales Fragrance Clearance Sale is now online The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. No, boerewors and braaiwors are NOT the same thing — the government says so Food

Latest Videos

Nateniël Julies' mother pleads in court for no bail for police who alleged ...
Cele announces 30 GBV hotspots in SA and some of the interventions to combat ...