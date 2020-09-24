What's cooking this week: fancy a lab-grown lamb chop?

While you happily gnaw on the bone of a crispy lamb chop this Heritage Day, I urge you to savour every last bit.

According to Chase Purdy, American journalist and author of the recently released book Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech's Race for the Future of Food, the future of the meat industry can be found inside a laboratory, where it'll be created without the need to kill animals.

Purdy shares his story by trawling through privately-owned laboratories around the globe — most are in Silicon Valley in the US — and sharing his conversations with those behind meat cell manufacture.

They're clearly a predictably tetchy and secretive bunch, all with one goal in mind: to be the first to the market with their lab-produced meat. According to Purdy, that time is not too far away.

