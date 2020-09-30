Five unusual things you probably don't know you can cook over coals

Forget the expensive cuts of meat for the braai, Hilary Biller shares a handful of unlikely foods that can take a grilling and will not break the budget.

HALLOUMI CHEESE

Cut the square of halloumi horizontally into two steaks and brush generously with olive oil. Cook over medium to low fire for 2-3 minutes per side until the cheese starts to soften.

Season generously and serve with a squeeze of fresh lemon juice and sauce of choice.