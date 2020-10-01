Grill Hills
Are squid and calamari the same? And what's the best way to cook them?
Our food expert answers your culinary questions
THE QUESTION
After watching the My Octopus Teacher doccie I will never eat octopus again! I’ll be sticking to squid and calamari and wondered if they were one of the same? We USED to cook octopus over hot coals for that lovely charred BBQ flavour. Can squid or calamari be prepared in the same way? — No Octopus for Me, Port Elizabeth
THE ANSWER
Though there are many similarities between squid and calamari I always understood them to be different, but this depends on the source of information, which can be conflicting. Both are similar in that they are from the mollusc family, they don’t have external shells, their ink sacs are their defence mechanisms and the calamari is a species of the squid, so in general terms they are the same. The main difference lies in the fins — calamari has fins running the length of the body whereas squid has just two triangular fins.
All said, I turned to the experts WWF-Sassi project officer Kirtanya Lutchminarayan for the final word. “The food type, calamari, comes from the animal, squid. So yes, calamari and squid are the same thing,” she said, adding that just as crayfish and lobster are the same, though there are many species, the common names refer to the same thing.
“According to the experts there are various species of squid that are found on the Sassi (South African Sustainable Seafood Initiative) list, of which the Cape Hope squid is one,” said Lutchminarayan.
Cautioning about the sustainability of the species, the good news is that most are green on the list, which means they aren’t under threat and can be enjoyed without a conscience. However, some are on the orange list, indicating some threat, determined by where they are from and how they are caught.
In terms of cooking, squid are larger, making the flesh thicker and best cooked long and slow — say stuffed squid. Calamari, being smaller, is more delicate and best prepared quickly — deep fried, grilled or pan fried.
Squid steaks, which are often passed off as calamari steaks, are good cooked over the coals. Score with a sharp knife creating a diagonal pattern, and for tenderness marinate the steaks then remove and dry and cook over the flame. Squid heads can be prepared like calamari and are best done over intense heat on the stove. Calamari, usually tubes, may be cooked on the braai, but are best done in a pan with lemon juice, butter, olive oil and seasoning, or wrapped in foil with the same added ingredients.
HAVE A COOKING QUERY? GRILL HILLS
In a cookery quandary, have a problem with a recipe, bogged down by measurement conversions, or baffled by an ingredient? For sound advice, Sunday Times food editor Hilary Biller is at your service. Send your queries to food@sundaytimes.co.za with “Grill Hills” in the subject line. If yours is selected, she'll answer it in an online article.