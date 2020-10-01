Are squid and calamari the same? And what's the best way to cook them?

THE QUESTION

After watching the My Octopus Teacher doccie I will never eat octopus again! I’ll be sticking to squid and calamari and wondered if they were one of the same? We USED to cook octopus over hot coals for that lovely charred BBQ flavour. Can squid or calamari be prepared in the same way? — No Octopus for Me, Port Elizabeth

THE ANSWER

Though there are many similarities between squid and calamari I always understood them to be different, but this depends on the source of information, which can be conflicting. Both are similar in that they are from the mollusc family, they don’t have external shells, their ink sacs are their defence mechanisms and the calamari is a species of the squid, so in general terms they are the same. The main difference lies in the fins — calamari has fins running the length of the body whereas squid has just two triangular fins.

All said, I turned to the experts WWF-Sassi project officer Kirtanya Lutchminarayan for the final word. “The food type, calamari, comes from the animal, squid. So yes, calamari and squid are the same thing,” she said, adding that just as crayfish and lobster are the same, though there are many species, the common names refer to the same thing.