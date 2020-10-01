Here's how you can keep your avos for longer — just freeze them

If you have a ziplock bag you can transfer and freeze them directly but they might stick together, making it difficult to remove a few slices at a time.

Puréed or mashed avocado can be placed in individual containers to ensure small portions that can be used for one serving.

USING YOUR FROZEN AVOS

Defrosting your avos shouldn’t take very long. Mashed avocado might take longer to thaw than slices but you can allow at least an hour to defrost at room temperature.

Your thawed avos might brown quickly once they’re exposed to air. To avoid this, you can brush them with a little lemon juice before placing them in the freezer.

Once your avo has defrosted its texture will change slightly. Instead of a creamy consistency, it will be more watery and mushy. This means avo that’s been frozen isn’t ideal to use in salads but will work mashed up on toast, in a smoothie, a dressing or in guacamole. Adding other ingredients might mask the watery consistency of the avo though I still find it delicious mashed up on a slice of toast.

You can go a step further and take your experimentation to the next level by making an avo hair mask or a few vegan avo, coconut and cocoa Popsicles.