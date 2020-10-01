Food

What's cooking this week: Magic mushrooms

Our food editor fills you in on the latest in the world of food and wine

Hilary Biller Columnist
01 October 2020 - 07:30
Did you know that eating mushrooms daily may lower the risk of breast cancer?
Image: 123RF/Amarita Petcharakul

Thursday marks the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month — and did you know eating just 10g of mushrooms daily can potentially halve the risk of the disease? 

It’s not that difficult because shrooms are so delicious and versatile.

How do you like your mushrooms best? My favourite are the large brown mushrooms, which I pile high with a tasty stuffing of chopped mushroom stems, finely chopped onion, crushed garlic (lots of it), grated baby marrow, feta cheese, seasoning and a lump of butter. These ingredients are simply mixed together and spooned on to the mushrooms, which are either grilled or baked at 180°C till tender. Yum, yum!

For more recipe ideas visit the SA Mushroom Farmers' Association's website.

