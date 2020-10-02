'The school of Tito in full force' - LOL! Nando's throws shade at 'national chef' & Twitter is in stitches
Finance minister Tito Mboweni can't catch a break. He is constantly on the receiving end of criticism and mockery for his cooking skills - or lack thereof, from tweeps.
Fast-food chain Nando's has become the latest to throw a jab at the minister after a Twitter user posted a picture of his meal. Poseidon shared a bowl of noodles with a Nando's hot sauce.
He captioned the picture, “Durban Curry flavour and Nandos xx hot sauce”, to which Nando's responded “the school of Tito in full force”.
The minister often documents his cooking on Twitter and is known for his excessive use of veggies, especially garlic and lately, tomatoes. So much so, that some of his followers have dubbed him “Mr garlic man” and “the national chef”.
He recently trended again on Twitter as scores asked media personality Somizi to invite the minister to his cooking show Dinner at Somizi's, saying he stands to learn “a thing or two”. Somizi has not responded to these calls but fans remain hopeful that the minister will make an appearance on the show.
Is this meal really a result of the minister's influence? Here's some of the hilarious responses:
Nah it's not Tito's meal without overdosing the Garlic pic.twitter.com/exnuLSpQOC— Cellular ❁ (@Cellular_ZA) October 1, 2020
Just need to add 6 Eggs and Lucky Star pic.twitter.com/rcZWKq7LP1— Xhosa Panther (@LigaGrey) October 1, 2020
Without garlic and eggs no you must be kidding 😂😂😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/KX70u9DUBz— King Nino (@KingNinoBlackD1) October 1, 2020