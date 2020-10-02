'The school of Tito in full force' - LOL! Nando's throws shade at 'national chef' & Twitter is in stitches

Finance minister Tito Mboweni can't catch a break. He is constantly on the receiving end of criticism and mockery for his cooking skills - or lack thereof, from tweeps.

Fast-food chain Nando's has become the latest to throw a jab at the minister after a Twitter user posted a picture of his meal. Poseidon shared a bowl of noodles with a Nando's hot sauce.

He captioned the picture, “Durban Curry flavour and Nandos xx hot sauce”, to which Nando's responded “the school of Tito in full force”.