Restaurant Review
Sweet Tea & Chickadee will give you a delightful taste of the American South
From shrimp and grits to peach cobbler, all manner of Southern classics are on the menu at this unique bakery and cafe in Joburg
04 October 2020 - 00:01
Nothing to do with shoes, the American peach cobbler, a baked pudding of layers of fresh yellow peach slices placed in a deep dish and covered with a batter or "biscuit", enjoys, I suspect, the same reverence as the malva pud does among us.
I recently stumbled upon the cobbler on a menu in a tea shop/diner in my hood with a quirky and unforgettable name. Its speciality? Southern American cooking and baking...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.