Restaurant Review

Sweet Tea & Chickadee will give you a delightful taste of the American South

From shrimp and grits to peach cobbler, all manner of Southern classics are on the menu at this unique bakery and cafe in Joburg

Nothing to do with shoes, the American peach cobbler, a baked pudding of layers of fresh yellow peach slices placed in a deep dish and covered with a batter or "biscuit", enjoys, I suspect, the same reverence as the malva pud does among us.



I recently stumbled upon the cobbler on a menu in a tea shop/diner in my hood with a quirky and unforgettable name. Its speciality? Southern American cooking and baking...