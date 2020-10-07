Bake your way into your fur baby's heart with this new dog cookbook

It might surprise you to know that humans aren’t the only ones who have enjoyed the benefits of baking recently. During lockdown, the foster dogs from Cape Town's Domestic Animal Rescue Group (DARG) were hard at work helping to curate pet-friendly recipes for the non-profit's new cookbook, Bake and Bark.

A pro-life organisation, DARG rescues, nurtures, sterilises and re-homes previously neglected, abused or abandoned animals. Besides about 240 foster animals at DARG’s facility, the organisation also cares for animals from the communities of Imizamo Yethu, Hangberg and the greater Hout Bay area.

Bake and Bark has been given the stamp of approval by Animal Behaviourist and Nutrition expert Jo Scott and includes more than 20 recipes made with all natural ingredients. These range from home-cooked meals such as Apollo’s Chicken Bowl to baked treats like Snoopy’s Fruit Pops.

For special occasions, you might want to refer to the recipe for Ken’s Chicken and Cheese Paté.