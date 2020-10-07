Make your world go round with these Michelin-star recipes

A quick trip down memory lane

Now you might wonder what Michelin has to do with food. Well, as it turns out, a great deal – and it has for some time now. It started with the Michelin guide, and its origins go way back to the turn of the century.

In 1889, brothers Andre and Edouard Michelin founded the iconic tyre company in the quaint French town of Clermont-Ferrand. At the time, there were only about 3,000 cars on the road. As you can imagine, this didn’t make good economic sense for a tyre company. So the brothers came up with an ingenious idea.

They compiled a small red guide filled with information for travellers to encourage motorists to drive out more. The guide was filled with details on the best places to visit, where to fill up with fuel and how to change a tyre – which sounds like content marketing in its infancy.

For two decades, the guide came at no costs to motorists, but one day Andre Michelin saw his guides being used to prop up a workbench at a tyre shop. Since people only value what they pay for, a new Michelin guide was produced in 1920 with a price tag of seven francs. The new guide showcased a list of restaurants to visit, based on strict criteria.

As the guide grew in strength and influence, the brothers recruited a team of mystery diners (or inspectors) to visit restaurants to decide if they deserved a mention in the guide. In 1926, the guide began to award Michelin stars to restaurants with a single star. Five years later, more stars were awarded based on a hierarchy system of zero to three. Zero being "very good" and worth a visit and three "quite elite" and offering exceptional cuisine.

Shooting for the stars