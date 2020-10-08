Sweet 'n savoury: Jan Braai shares two tasty ideas for braaibroodjies

From meat to marshmallows, Jan Braai gets creative with braaibroodtjie fillings in his latest cookbook, Braaibroodjies and Burgers (Bookstorm), R370.

Here, the Braai Day founder shares a pair of recipes for sweet and savoury toasted sandwiches that can be cooked over the coals.

The secret to making them, Jan says, is to remember that “braaibroodjies is draaibroodjies”.

“Braaibroodjies should be turned often and are braaied in a closed, hinged grid. If you don’t have one, buy one — preferably with adjustable heights to compress each unit perfectly.

“You want medium-paced, gentle heat and the grid should be relatively high.

“Slightly opening and closing your hinged grid a few times after each of the first few turns of the braai process helps the braaibroodjies not to get stuck to the grid.”

GREEK-STYLE BRAAIBROODJIE

Says Jan: “Two of the most popular side dishes to the South African braai are the traditional braaibroodjie and a Greek salad. They usually meet on the plate. But then, I decided, rather let some of the ingredients meet a bit earlier. It was a very successful meeting.”

Serves: 6

Ingredients:

Butter or olive oil

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 red onion, sliced

12 bread slices

½ cup olives, halved and pitted

2 wheels (about 150g) feta cheese, crumbled

240g Cheddar cheese, sliced or grated

3 big red tomatoes, sliced

Salt and pepper

1 tot (25ml) fresh oregano, stemmed and chopped

Method: