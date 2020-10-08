What's cooking this week: Jan Braai goes big on braaibroodjies
Our food editor fills you in on the latest in the world of food and wine
We've come to know Jan Braai, the man who founded Braai Day way back in 2005, for his expertise with the tongs, but he’s no slouch when it comes to writing recipe books about his favourite subject either.
He's just released his sixth, which is titled Braaibroodjies and Burgers (Bookstorm), R370.
A classic SA fave, the braaibroodjie is traditionally made on white bread that's buttered — only use butter, says Jan — on both sides and filled with cheese, tomato and onion, but there are many other fillings you could use.
In fact, in his latest book, Jan has “out-braaibroodjied” himself by providing more ideas for sweet and savoury fillings than there are days in a month.
I’m a fan of braaibroodjies and am tempted by Jan's marshmallow and chocolate version — it's like a s'more but made with slices of buttered bread rather than biscuits. Click here for the recipe and to get Jan's tips on how to cook the perfect braaibroodjie.
Here’s what else has been cooking in the world of food, wine — and my kitchen — this week: