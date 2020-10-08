What's cooking this week: Jan Braai goes big on braaibroodjies

We've come to know Jan Braai, the man who founded Braai Day way back in 2005, for his expertise with the tongs, but he’s no slouch when it comes to writing recipe books about his favourite subject either.

He's just released his sixth, which is titled Braaibroodjies and Burgers (Bookstorm), R370.

A classic SA fave, the braaibroodjie is traditionally made on white bread that's buttered — only use butter, says Jan — on both sides and filled with cheese, tomato and onion, but there are many other fillings you could use.