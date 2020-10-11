RECIPE | Tomato soup spice cake
Though it's made with tinned soup, this confection doesn't carry a whisper of tomato flavour. It's deliciously moist and lightly spicy and keeps well
11 October 2020 - 00:00
This recipe dates back to the Great Depression of the 1930s, when eggs and butter were scarce and expensive — not all that dissimilar to the economic woes we currently face.
It only uses one egg, and the balance is made up of tomato soup, I kid you not. The confection doesn't carry a whisper of tomato flavour, but is deliciously moist and lightly spicy and keeps well - similar to a carrot cake...
