RECIPE | Tomato soup spice cake

Though it's made with tinned soup, this confection doesn't carry a whisper of tomato flavour. It's deliciously moist and lightly spicy and keeps well

This recipe dates back to the Great Depression of the 1930s, when eggs and butter were scarce and expensive — not all that dissimilar to the economic woes we currently face.



It only uses one egg, and the balance is made up of tomato soup, I kid you not. The confection doesn't carry a whisper of tomato flavour, but is deliciously moist and lightly spicy and keeps well - similar to a carrot cake...