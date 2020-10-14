WATCH | Canadian woman drinking Oros undiluted leaves SA in stitches

A TikTok video of a Canadian woman drinking Oros without diluting it has left Mzansi shooketh.

It all started when the woman, user @thetastetest, was asked to try out Oros by a follower.

She agreed to the request but, yoh, she drank the Oros straight from the bottle without diluting it!

“That is strong. It's good but, holy moly, I don't think I can drink that. I like the flavour but it's a little too strong for me,” she said.

After grimacing her way through the taste experience, she gave it a score of six out of 10.