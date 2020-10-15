Food

Booze to fudge: we put five milk tart-flavoured goodies to the taste test

This classic pudding has been the inspiration for all sorts of interesting products. Hilary Biller and Toni Jaye Singer try a handful

15 October 2020 - 10:31 By Hilary Biller and Toni Jaye Singer
Gourmet Fudge's Karoo Milk Tart fudge.
Gourmet Fudge's Karoo Milk Tart fudge.
Image: Supplied

Steeped in history, the melktert has Dutch origins. While the original dessert features a pastry case filled with a sweet egg custard and has the unmistakable flavour of ground cinnamon, which is sprinkled over the top, it's undergone many transformations over time.

It’s also been the inspiration for many different milk-tart inspired products from limited-edition chocolate bars to instant cappuccinos.

We put a handful of these goodies to the taste test:

GOURMET FUDGE KAROO MILK TART FUDGE

R25 — R28 for a 100g, depending on stockist

Gourmet Fudge uses an old family recipe as the base for their multi-award-winning fudges, which come in loads of different flavours including Karoo Milk Tart.

With a subtle cinnamon flavour coming through in each bite, this melktert-inspired confection certainly conjures up thoughts of the classic SA bake. Rich, creamy and utterly delicious, it’s no wonder it’s one of their top five best-sellers alongside others like Amarula Cream and Bar One Dream.

Visit their website for stockists. — TJS

NESCAFÉ RICOFFY MILK TART FLAVOURED CAPPUCCINO

R39.99 for a box of 8 sachets

Described as “a smooth and frothy cappuccino sensation filled with South African flavour”, pour boiling water over the contents of a sachet and stir it up to create a milky coffee with a puddle of a foam on the top.

I couldn't find any trace of a milk tart flavour in the cup I tried. No kidding, there was not a hint of cinnamon nor any of the appealing spice flavour in the coffee. Instead it was syrupy sweet with the synthetic milky/creamy flavour characteristic of a coffee creamer. — HB

The limited edition milk tart-flavoured KitKat.
The limited edition milk tart-flavoured KitKat.
Image: Supplied

LIMITED EDITION MILK TART-FLAVOURED KITKAT

R9 for a 41.5g chocolate

I’m a huge fan of KitKat, I enjoy the sense of comfort of tasting something that has stayed the same for so many years: fingers of crispy wafer enrobed in milk chocolate. So simple and delicious.

Yet times are a changing and so is the KitKat, which now comes in dark and white chocolate options, and more recently a special milk tart-flavoured one. I’m not a fan of it — sickly sweet and way too creamy, the chocolate coating drowns the subtle flavour of the wafer. I was hoping for a dash of cinnamon to temper the sweetness, but it’s hardly even there.

The milk tart-flavoured KitKat was a limited edition for Heritage month, it'll be on shelf until it's sold out. — HB

TANT’ SANNIE SE MELKTERT LIQUEUR

R129 for a 750ml bottle

I was drawn to this liqueur by its colour; it looks like a milk tart filling in a bottle.

Described as a ‘traditional pudding in a glass’ it looks and tastes like a runny version of a commercial custard, is very sweet and lacks any of the distinctive cinnamon flavour of a milk tart. The serving suggestion is to “serve on the rocks garnished with cinnamon sprinkles”.

The cream liqueur doesn’t carry any list of ingredients, but the label indicates it contains milk and soy. It also has quite a kick — the alcohol content is 15.5% — with the sweetness belying the booziness.

I can see it as a popular dessert dop, or added to custard, ice cream and malva pudding. — HB

Limited-edition milk tart-flavoured Tinkies.
Limited-edition milk tart-flavoured Tinkies.
Image: Supplied

LIMITED EDITION TINKIES MILK TART FLAVOURED SPONGE CAKES

R29.99 for a box of six

Oh how I used to covet the Tinkies in my friend’s lunch boxes at primary school; this treat was something my health-conscious mom never bought at home. So when I spotted Tinkies had brought out a limited-edition milk tart-flavoured version, I couldn’t resist buying a box.

Sadly the sweet snack was a disappointment; I couldn’t detect a trace of milk tart in the creamy filling which had a strange, almost alcoholic taste.

The Tinkies Facebook team confirms that these treats were a one-time deal for Heritage month, but if you fancy trying them you might still be able to snag a box at your local supermarket. — TJS

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE:

Did KitKat miss the mark with their limited edition milk tart chocolate?

When a brand of chocolate has been around for decades, do you mess with the flavour?
Lifestyle
1 week ago

WATCH: How to make a creamy & delicious milk-tart ice-cream cake

We show you how to turn one of everybody's favourite South African desserts, milk tart, into an amazing ice cream cake
Lifestyle
3 years ago

RECIPE | Voortrekker milk tart

A traditional recipe for one of SA's favourite desserts.
Lifestyle
3 years ago

Most read

  1. WATCH | Canadian woman drinking Oros undiluted leaves SA in stitches Food
  2. ‘I wanted to end it all’: ProVerb gets candid in tell-all memoir Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Hyenas battle it out against leopard and wild dogs for impala kill Travel
  4. 'A whiff of luxury': David Tlale launches perfumes for him and her The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  5. Make your world go round with these Michelin-star recipes Food

Latest Videos

“We hope it will not spill into war”: Pastors pray over brewing tensions in ...
'Dirty' cops & tensions: Cele hears farmers' grievances after visiting Brendin ...