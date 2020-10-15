Booze to fudge: we put five milk tart-flavoured goodies to the taste test

Steeped in history, the melktert has Dutch origins. While the original dessert features a pastry case filled with a sweet egg custard and has the unmistakable flavour of ground cinnamon, which is sprinkled over the top, it's undergone many transformations over time.

It’s also been the inspiration for many different milk-tart inspired products from limited-edition chocolate bars to instant cappuccinos.

We put a handful of these goodies to the taste test:

GOURMET FUDGE KAROO MILK TART FUDGE

R25 — R28 for a 100g, depending on stockist

Gourmet Fudge uses an old family recipe as the base for their multi-award-winning fudges, which come in loads of different flavours including Karoo Milk Tart.

With a subtle cinnamon flavour coming through in each bite, this melktert-inspired confection certainly conjures up thoughts of the classic SA bake. Rich, creamy and utterly delicious, it’s no wonder it’s one of their top five best-sellers alongside others like Amarula Cream and Bar One Dream.

Visit their website for stockists. — TJS