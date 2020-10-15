Umhlanga Arch's Legacy Yard offers a dynamic casual dining experience

Durbanites have waited with bated breath for Umhlanga Arch to open since the concept was introduced to the public four years ago. The first phase of this mixed-use development, with its iconic architectural design, officially launched on October 6 with the Legacy Yard food court and retail space and the rooftop bar, Backyard, welcoming their first customers.

The upmarket Legacy Yard is modelled on a European-inspired high street and offers a dynamic, informal and interesting way of dining in a food-court-style set-up, which works for modern customers and appeals to everyone from single diners and couples to families, businesspeople, and large groups — just the mix of people who will be using the facilities of the Arch.

The building is home to residential, commercial, hotel and retail spaces that are all slick and stylish with an industrial feel and graffiti art.