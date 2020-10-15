What's cooking this week: How to make trendy low-carb cloud bread

Soft, light, wheat- and gluten-free, cloud bread is a three-ingredient phenomenon that’s taking social media by storm.

With a texture that looks just like that of bread, it’s such a bonus for Banters and is great for brekkie, lunch or supper. It can be eaten on its own or you can add your fave toppings.

You can tart up your cloud bread with a light sprinkling of grated Parmesan, chilli flakes, dried herbs or seeds before baking. Some people even add food colouring to the mix to create rainbow versions for the ‘Gram.