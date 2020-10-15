Food

What's cooking this week: How to make trendy low-carb cloud bread

Our food editor fills you in on the latest in the world of food and wine

Hilary Biller Columnist
15 October 2020 - 10:34
Low-carb cloud bread has a light and airy texture, hence its name.
Image: 123RF/thitarees

Soft, light, wheat- and gluten-free, cloud bread is a three-ingredient phenomenon that’s taking social media by storm.

With a texture that looks just like that of bread, it’s such a bonus for Banters and is great for brekkie, lunch or supper. It can be eaten on its own or you can add your fave toppings.

You can tart up your cloud bread with a light sprinkling of grated Parmesan, chilli flakes, dried herbs or seeds before baking. Some people even add food colouring to the mix to create rainbow versions for the ‘Gram.

Here's an easy recipe to make six cloud bread “rolls”:

  • Preheat the oven to 150°C. Line a large baking tray with greaseproof paper and spray with cooking spray.
  • Separate 2 extra large eggs.
  • Beat the yolks with 30ml (2 tbsp) smooth cream cheese until smooth. Add seasoning if desired.
  • In a large glass bowl, beat the eggs whites with a pinch of baking powder, using an electric mixer till very stiff.
  • Gently fold in the egg yolk mixture using a metal spoon; don't overmix.
  • Drop six equal circles of the mixture onto the baking tray, smoothing down with a knife. 
  • Bake for 17 minutes. Remove and cool before easing off the tray.
  • Enjoy on day of making or refrigerate, covered, for up to three days.

Here’s what else has been cooking in the world of food, wine — and my kitchen — this week:

