Famed architect Frank Gehry hits the bottle - and its dipped in 24k gold

The legendary architect has designed a limited edition bottle for Hennessy's XO cognac and it's so bling it's bound to appear in every rap video

At 91 years old, world-famous architect Frank Gehry has gone gangsta, as design journalist Frankie Entwistle comments in architecture, interiors and design magazine Dezeen.



Entwistle is referencing Gehry's collaboration with Hennessy XO cognac to mark the luxury brand's 150th anniversary. The architect has designed a limited edition of crinkly bottles following the iconic Hennessy shape made out of 24-carat gold-dipped bronze in a flashy silver foil-like crystal glorifier to display it, and a fusil, which is used to taste a small quantity of the drink to test its quality, from brass and gold...