Famed architect Frank Gehry hits the bottle - and its dipped in 24k gold
The legendary architect has designed a limited edition bottle for Hennessy's XO cognac and it's so bling it's bound to appear in every rap video
16 October 2020 - 09:16
At 91 years old, world-famous architect Frank Gehry has gone gangsta, as design journalist Frankie Entwistle comments in architecture, interiors and design magazine Dezeen.
Entwistle is referencing Gehry's collaboration with Hennessy XO cognac to mark the luxury brand's 150th anniversary. The architect has designed a limited edition of crinkly bottles following the iconic Hennessy shape made out of 24-carat gold-dipped bronze in a flashy silver foil-like crystal glorifier to display it, and a fusil, which is used to taste a small quantity of the drink to test its quality, from brass and gold...
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.