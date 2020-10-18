Culinary doyenne Dora Sitole celebrates '40 Years of Iconic Food'

Dorah Sitole, SA’s first black food writer and a celebrated food personality, shares her journey in her new cookbook, 40 Years of Iconic Food (NB Publishers, R380).



More than a recipe compilation, it’s a unique and inspiring story reflected through the food she loves to cook and share — and at 67 she’s not giving up any time soon...