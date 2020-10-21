'Gangsta Gardener' Ron Finley's easy guide to growing your own veggies

Never before has it been more important to consider growing you own vegetables.

But how? American gardening guru Ron Finley, aka the Gangsta Gardener, shares some down-to-earth advice with Sanet Oberholzer.

Is not having green fingers really a thing?

We all have green fingers because we all are carbon, we come from the earth and where do we go back to? We turn into soil. Everybody has green hands – you just have to put them to use. The bottom line is you are a custodian of the system. Mother Nature does everything else, we just are helping. I tell people: grow it to know it. People need to find the joy in this. It’s not just a hobby – it’s a life skill that we all should have.

What is a good idea to kick off with in a summer garden in South Africa?

I always like people to start with flowers, because I think your garden needs to be beautiful. All our food actually comes from flowers, because everything starts with a blossom. Especially if it’s an urban setting, you want to be able to walk out, you want to smell, you want to be able to taste it, you want to see. You want to be able to feed all your senses.