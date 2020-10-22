Foodies tried these two eateries for Restaurant Week — here's how they rated

On until November 1, Restaurant Week SA gives you the chance to enjoy good meal and a great deal.

During this annual event, participating restaurants serve up delicious fare at reduced rates with special set menus starting from R150 for a two-course lunch, and R250 for a three-course dinner.

More than 100 eateries in Durban, Pretoria, Joburg, Cape Town, the Garden Route and the winelands are taking part, so there are plenty of options to choose from. This includes several well-known and award-winning restaurants.

We tried these two in Gauteng:

GEET INDIAN RESTAURANT, PRETORIA

THE REVIEWER: Sanet Oberholzer, Sunday Times Lifestyle writer

WHAT'S ON OFFER: For Restaurant Week, Geet is offering a three-course lunch menu for R250pp and a four-course dinner menu for R350pp. The chefs used the lockdown to experiment and have come up with a few new dishes that they are showcasing on both menus.