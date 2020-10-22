Recipes
It's simple! How to make sublime ice cream without an ice cream machine
With this basic no-churn ice cream recipe, you can make frozen treats in a trio of flavours: fig and ginger, honey and thyme, and strawberry and mint
22 October 2020 - 15:18
BASIC ICE CREAM RECIPE
Ingredients:
500ml (2 cups) fresh cream
1 x 385g condensed milk
5ml (1 tsp) vanilla extract
Method:
- Whip the cream until stiff and gently fold in the condensed milk and vanilla.
- Prepare your choice of flavouring (see below) and fold the selected ingredients into the ice cream.
- Pour the mixture into a medium loaf pan or freezer-safe container. Cover with cling film or a lid and freeze until solid.
FLAVOURINGS
FIG AND GINGER
Ingredients:
400g fresh figs
10ml (2 tsp) finely grated fresh root ginger or finely chopped preserved ginger
Method:
- Place the figs in the bowl of a food processor and blend.
- Mix in the ginger and fold into the prepared ice cream.
- Cover and freeze.
HONEY AND THYME
Ingredients:
25ml (5 tsp) fresh thyme leaves, chopped
160ml (⅔ cup) runny honey
Method:
- Add the thyme and 125ml (½ cup) of the honey to the combined ice cream ingredients before whisking everything together.
- Pour half the mixture into a medium loaf pan, drizzle over the remaining honey and top with remaining ice cream mixture.
- Cover and freeze.
STRAWBERRY AND MINT
Ingredients:
400g fresh strawberries, hulled and finely chopped
10ml (2 tsp) caster sugar
Handful fresh mint leaves, finely chopped
Method:
- Place half the strawberries with the caster sugar and mint in a small saucepan and cook until the fruit is very soft. Blend the mixture to make a coulis and allow to cool completely.
- Stir the coulis through the prepared ice cream along with the remaining chopped strawberries before covering and freezing.