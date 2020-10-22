Food

What's cooking this week: Why TaB's retirement is long overdue

Our food editor fills you in on the latest in the world of food and wine

Hilary Biller Columnist
22 October 2020 - 08:00
You won't be able to purchase TaB for much longer.
You won't be able to purchase TaB for much longer.
Image: Papi Morake

I can’t say I’m crying over spilt soda about the Coca-Cola company's recent announcement that they'll be withdrawing TaB from the market.

Described as an underperforming product by the manufacturers, it will be off the shelves by the end of year. (In case you're thinking of stocking up, keep in mind that cooldrinks do have best before dates.)

First introduced way back in 1963 with a “memorable” advertising campaign aimed at women — pretty, skinny ones — wanting to stay in shape, the drink is overdue for retirement.  

In 1983 it became caffeine-free, yet this still didn’t improve the flavour, which leaves an unpleasant bitterness with the sickly sweetness of artificial sugar on the palate — not even improved by ice or lemon.

Give me the new-generation sweetener Coke Light any day — with a slice of lemon and lots of ice.

Here’s what else has been cooking in the world of food, wine — and our food editor's kitchen — this week:

Four delicious ways to get your bacon fix beyond brekkie

Our food editor shares some great ideas
Lifestyle
19 hours ago

'Gangsta Gardener' Ron Finley's easy guide to growing your own veggies

'Gardening is not just a hobby — it’s a life skill that we all should have,' says the American gardening guru
Lifestyle
20 hours ago

Culinary doyenne Dorah Sitole celebrates '40 Years of Iconic Food'

SA's first black food writer tells us more about her decades-long culinary journey, and shares delicious recipes from her new cookbook
Lifestyle
4 days ago

'Nobody should drink wine from a box': Mzansi split over Woolies selling premium wine in 2-litre boxes

Premium and box wine in the same sentence?
Lifestyle
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Jada Pinkett Smith's mom reveals she had 'non-consensual' sex with star's dad Lifestyle
  2. WATCH | Wanna see Trump dance to 'Jerusalema'? The Kiffness just made it happen Lifestyle
  3. WATCH | Nicholas Kolisi asking Rachel for a baby brother is the cutest thing ... Lifestyle
  4. Trevor’s Top 10 moments | Win a seat to watch ‘The Daily Show’ in New York Lifestyle
  5. Want to go overseas? Five FAQs about SA's Covid travel rules answered Travel

Latest Videos

'You must take a life, or they take yours': CIT security officers recount their ...
'He's innocent' - Girlfriend of Brendin Horner murder suspect speaks