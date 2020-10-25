Recipes
Yotam Ottolenghi on 'Flavour': Even run-of-the-mill veg can be heavenly
SA chef Danielle Postma of Moemas fame is a protégé and friend of the acclaimed celebrity chef. She chatted to him about his new cookbook
25 October 2020 - 00:03
I met the delightful Yotam Ottolenghi when I was a student at Leiths School of Food and Wine in London in 2000 when he was head pastry chef of Baker & Spice in Walton Street, London, the teeniest of bakeries in the hidden streets behind Harrods.
He came to the school as a guest lecturer and watching him work I was smitten and took the opportunity to ask if I could work with him...
