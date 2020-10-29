Get celeb chef David Higgs to critique your cooking for a good cause — I did

I have mixed feelings about competitive cooking shows. Particularly when I'm starring in them. I once had the misfortune of appearing on Come Dine with Me SA — I have yet to live it down. And, I might add, I was sadly stone cold sober throughout.

People still walk up to me in shopping malls with a knowing look and a smirk and I immediately avert my eyes and duck into the closest shop to get away from the inevitable questions.

But friends, I confess that this week I girded my loins, sharpened my knives and undertook to participate in a — you guessed it — a competitive cooking show. I did it for a good cause.

You may say I am a sucker for punishment, but I really love cooking. Particularly when it’s done for me in a restaurant and I get to sample the pleasures of the palate and life in a leisurely and charmed fashion. I have really missed the joys of eating out during lockdown and am worried, really worried, about the ability of the hospitality industry to bounce back.