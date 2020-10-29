What's cooking this week: Is Bonang's bubbly in tins worth trying?

Adding a sparkle to life, effervescent celeb and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is full of surprises. Her latest is a new addition to her top-selling bubbly brand, House of BNG. Called Nectar, it's a duo of sparkling wines in cans.

Nectar Blanc and Nectar Rosé are NOT to be confused with spritzer — a wine mixed with sparkling water — these are the real thing. They were crafted together with acclaimed Cape Wine Master Jeff Grier.

In writing this on a hot deadline day, I crave a bubbly break on the patio. I’m visualising sipping ice-cold Nectar Rosé in a beautiful Champagne flute — what a good sparkling wine deserves. It would be convenient not to have to open a whole bottle just to enjoy a glass or two.

The tins would also work well for a picnic or a BYOB get-together with friends. Does one really need an occasion?