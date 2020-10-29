Food

What's cooking this week: Is Bonang's bubbly in tins worth trying?

Our food editor fills you in on the latest in the world of food and wine

Hilary Biller Columnist
29 October 2020 - 09:08
Bonang Matheba during the House of BNG Nectar celebration at Rockets Menlyn in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Bonang Matheba during the House of BNG Nectar celebration at Rockets Menlyn in Pretoria on Wednesday.
Image: Oupa Bopape/Gallo Images

Adding a sparkle to life, effervescent celeb and businesswoman Bonang Matheba is full of surprises. Her latest is a new addition to her top-selling bubbly brand, House of BNG. Called Nectar, it's a duo of sparkling wines in cans.

Nectar Blanc and Nectar Rosé are NOT to be confused with spritzer — a wine mixed with sparkling water — these are the real thing. They were crafted together with acclaimed Cape Wine Master Jeff Grier.

In writing this on a hot deadline day, I crave a bubbly break on the patio. I’m visualising sipping ice-cold Nectar Rosé in a beautiful Champagne flute — what a good sparkling wine deserves. It would be convenient not to have to open a whole bottle just to enjoy a glass or two.

The tins would also work well for a picnic or a BYOB get-together with friends. Does one really need an occasion?

The only niggle, for me, is that the ceremony of drinking champers is an occasion. People come together to pop the cork and watch as the froth of bubbles rise to the top, then there’s the rush to fill the flutes so as not to waste a drop, and finally the all-important toast. Opening a can just doesn’t fit this scenario.

That said, this is no ordinary can. Nectar comes packaged four 250ml tins to a box, which for all the world could be a designer handbag. This four-pack is available from Woolworths for R199, so that’s R50 bucks a pop. Worth it? Yes, just for the fun of it.

PS. Don't forget that tomorrow, Friday, is your last chance to get some bubbly for the weekend under the current Covid alcohol restrictions.   

Here’s what else has been cooking in the world of food, wine — and our food editor's kitchen — this week:

This Venda dish is a must for my homecoming menu, says Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida

The newly-crowned beauty queen on her food heroes, love of fry ups and whether she's a fan of mopane worms.
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Get celeb chef David Higgs to critique your cooking for a good cause — I did

The acclaimed chef has launched a fun competitive cooking show online to help rescue SA's hard-hit restaurants
Lifestyle
2 hours ago

Eat smart: 10 brain-boosting foods to get you through end-of-year exams

These bites will give you the nutritional oomph your need to nail your studies.
Lifestyle
3 hours ago

Yotam Ottolenghi on 'Flavour': Even run-of-the-mill veg can be heavenly

SA chef Danielle Postma of Moemas fame is a protégé and friend of the acclaimed celebrity chef. She chatted to him about his new cookbook
Lifestyle
4 days ago

It's simple! How to make sublime ice cream without an ice cream machine

With this basic no-churn ice cream recipe, you can make frozen treats in a trio of flavours: fig and ginger, honey and thyme, and strawberry and mint.
Lifestyle
6 days ago

How to make a Jack-o’-lantern in six easy steps

Fancy carving a pumpkin for Halloween? You'll now find these large gourds at SA food stores - but they aren't cheap, so you don't want to mess it up. ...
Lifestyle
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Who wore it best?: Nomzamo Mbatha vs Boity Thulo The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  2. Miss SA the muse: check out this cool Shudufhadzo Musida fan art Lifestyle
  3. #BecomingMamaJones in style: Minnie Dlamini-Jones's best maternity looks The Edit/Fashion & Beauty
  4. Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida excited about being followed by 'Mama Basetsana ... Lifestyle
  5. Miss SA Shudufhadzo Musida: When I saw Zozi saying 'see your face reflected in ... Lifestyle

Latest Videos

Budget breakdown: SAA, 'borrowing R2.1billion daily' & mooted public sector ...
Court hears Malema & Ndlozi's 'token of ubuntu' was rejected as funeral assault ...