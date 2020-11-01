RECIPE | Simple olive oil lemon cake
Olive oil may seem like an odd ingredient in a sweet recipe, but it really brings out the lemon flavour in this cake, says olive farmer Venishree Mayer
01 November 2020 - 00:00
Makes: 1 large cake
Ingredients:..
This article is reserved for Sunday Times subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all Sunday Times content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Registered on the BusinessLIVE, Business Day or Financial Mail websites? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.