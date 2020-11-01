The anatomy of an award-winning South African olive oil

Liquid gold it may be, but what goes into producing a bottle of extra virgin olive oil? We spoke to SA’s first female olive farmer of colour, Venishree Mayer, to find out

"We call ourselves accidental farmers," says Venishree Mayer who, together with her husband, Juergen, is behind the award-winning Adhara (https://www.fraaigelegenfarm.co.za/adharaevoo.html) olive oil brand from .



Venishree grew up in a small sugarcane village of Darnall in KwaZulu-Natal. Her father worked at a local sugar mill. Her mother was a part-time Tamil schoolteacher...