SA a global leader when it comes to vegan grub orders, says Uber Eats

SA ranks among the top five countries for the most ordered vegan dishes globally, according to Uber Eats.

It says it experienced a 71% increase in healthy orders made during the hard lockdown, a trend which has continued.

The UK, Poland, France and Portugal were the other countries that featured in Uber Eats' top five.

In SA a traditional vegan burger patty has been the most popular item ordered in this food category, followed by a wheat-based margarita pizza and roasted butternut curry.

Soya butter chicken was the most ordered meal for those who aren’t yet ready to make the jump from vegetarian to vegan.