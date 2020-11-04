How dark kitchens are shaking up the takeaway game in SA

The food delivery business is booming. Blame it on the lockdown or us simply being too lazy to leave the house in search of sustenance, but the global market for online food delivery services is set to top $110bn (R1.77-trillion) this year.

And while SA accounts for just a fraction of that — about $524m (R8.42bn), according to research group Statista — it’s a market that is growing even while the local economy contracts.

Driving that growth is the boom in so-called dark kitchens: centralised production spaces hosting multiple “restaurants” which rely purely on online orders, largely through third-party mobile platforms such as Uber Eats, Mr D, OrderIn and, most recently, Bolt Food.

And while dark kitchens don’t rely on passing trade, their success closely follows the real estate mantra of "location, location, location".

“Location affects two key factors: the cost of rent and the suburbs you’re able to deliver to from that kitchen,” says Jarred Freedberg, CEO of The Ghost Kitchen, which launched in central Cape Town in 2018.