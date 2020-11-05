Are UCook's new 'chef-designed' frozen meals worth buying?

UCook, the popular dinner-kit delivery service, has dipped into the growing ready-made frozen meal market with the launch of a range of eight “heat and eat” meals, and the promise of more to come.

The standout feature? UCook calls their frozen options “chef-designed craft meals” as they’ve collaborated with a couple of well-known chefs to create them. They’re available in various sizes to feed one, two or four, and can be ordered online on the UCook website with delivery across the Western Cape, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal.

Sounds good, but what do they taste like? We put a trio to the test: