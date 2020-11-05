Cape Town's trendy Shortmarket Club to be rebooted as a posh grill

After the nationwide hard lockdown and forced closure of many restaurants, acclaimed chef Luke Dale Roberts and his team have been hard at work adapting to the current times and reevaluating their offerings to cater for the change in the wants, needs and requirements of fine dining patrons.

First it was delivery boxes of gourmet goods, then it was The Pot Luck Club at home, and last month The Test Kitchen reopened with their new concept, The Test Kitchen Origins.

Now the team has a new reason to celebrate as it prepares for its opening of The Shortmarket Grill, a reboot of the famed The Shortmarket Club.

The reinvented space will open its doors on November 10 with an upmarket, brasserie-styled menu that will lend itself seamlessly to the venue, décor and location of what was and will likely continue to be one of the city's trendiest and most acclaimed eateries.

“I think there is an opportunity for a no frills, honest grill. The Shortmarket Grill will fit in well with our cluster of restaurants and offer diners a comforting experience in a lavish environment,” said Dale Roberts.