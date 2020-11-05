Cape Town's trendy Shortmarket Club to be rebooted as a posh grill
Acclaimed chef Luke Dale Roberts continues to change things in the wake of Covid-19 by reinventing his popular restaurants
After the nationwide hard lockdown and forced closure of many restaurants, acclaimed chef Luke Dale Roberts and his team have been hard at work adapting to the current times and reevaluating their offerings to cater for the change in the wants, needs and requirements of fine dining patrons.
First it was delivery boxes of gourmet goods, then it was The Pot Luck Club at home, and last month The Test Kitchen reopened with their new concept, The Test Kitchen Origins.
Now the team has a new reason to celebrate as it prepares for its opening of The Shortmarket Grill, a reboot of the famed The Shortmarket Club.
The reinvented space will open its doors on November 10 with an upmarket, brasserie-styled menu that will lend itself seamlessly to the venue, décor and location of what was and will likely continue to be one of the city's trendiest and most acclaimed eateries.
“I think there is an opportunity for a no frills, honest grill. The Shortmarket Grill will fit in well with our cluster of restaurants and offer diners a comforting experience in a lavish environment,” said Dale Roberts.
Drawing inspiration from iconic eateries the world over, the aim is to create a comfortable, accessible and somewhat nostalgic environment that is simultaneously understated and decadent.
While the culinary concept may be different, guests will be glad to know that the décor — a stunningly contemporary take on gentleman’s clubs and British brasseries — remains the same.
The same leather-lined booths, stained glass, wooden accents and the distinctive wall of butterfly art created from Dale Roberts’s first menus will continue to create the familiar, comfortable and sophisticated mood The Shortmarket diner is used to.
“The Shortmarket is a beautiful restaurant and I feel it molds effortlessly to the simplicity of excellently sourced meats and fish, simply prepared, and provides an everyday reprieve from complex food,” explained Dale Roberts.
The menu will be simple in theory but accomplished in practice, according to the chef, with top quality, locally-sourced ingredients skilfully cooked to perfection.
For starters, dinners can expect The Shortmarket terrine of the day, crispy calamari and home-smoked salmon. The grill offering will include local Wagyu rump, Iberico pork chops, four-bone French-trimmed rack of lamb and fresh fish grilled on the bone.
Dishes can be ordered with the option of traditional sides such as Joel Robuchon’s mashed potatoes, duck fat roasties and buttered green beans, as well as a selection of Dale Robert’s iconic sauces, including the famous black pepper and truffle café au lait.
End the meal with classic desserts such as chocolate fondants, apple tarte tatin, or a cheese trolley boasting a selection of wares from SA’s best small producers.
• The Shortmarket Grill will be open for dinner service only from Tuesday to Saturday. For bookings, visit theshortmarketclub.co.za
