Liquid gold: these are SA's top 10 extra virgin olive oils

When it comes to extra virgin olive oil, SA is producing some fantastic liquid gold as reflected by the results of the 2020 ABSA Olive Oil Awards.

The 104 entries, of which 33 were awarded gold medals, indicate how far the local industry has come in crafting fine olive oils, with some going on to win awards in the international arena.

The entries were judged by a panel of expert olive oil tasters led by Wellington olive and wine farmer Reni Hildenbrand in a blind tasting.

Here are the extra virgin olive oils named SA's top 10, which were chosen from this year's gold medal winners:

Wildekrans Endless EVOO (Intense)

Rio Largo Gold (Delicate)

Kleinbergskloof Frantoio (Medium)

Chaloner Peregrine Limited Edition (Medium)

Zoetigheyd Frantoio (Medium)

PG Fruit Pai Parakore (Medium)

Cederberg Olives Frantoio (Delicate)

Porterville Andante Intenso (Intense)

Mardouw XXV Intense (Medium)

Morgenster (Delicate)

WHAT TOP CHEFS THINK OF SA OLIVE OILS

The judges of the ABSA Olive Oil Awards aren't the only ones who are impressed by the quality of our local products, award-winning chefs are too.

Chef Fortunato Mazzone of Pretoria's Forti Grill and Bar says he's the “biggest, biggest fan” of SA olive oils and prefers them to their Italian counterparts because he knows the local standards are high.

“A lot of Italian extra virgin olive oils that land in SA are blended oils and cheap because they aren’t of superior quality,” he explains. “Often by the time they get here they're old, and sometimes even rancid.”

Another reason Mazzone believes local is lekker is that our extra virgin olive oils are well priced. “They [cost] a fraction of a good imported olive oil, so it makes sense to use them.”

“I’ve tasted so many good local brands,” he adds, naming those from Saronsberg, Morgenster, Tokara and Willow Creek.