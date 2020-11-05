Local celebrity chefs clean up at the Luxe Restaurant Awards

Restaurateurs would likely agree that if 2020 was a dish, it would have a bitter aftertaste given the challenges they've faced in keeping their businesses afloat during the pandemic.

That's why we're sure many welcomed the chance to revel in each other's achievements at The Hospitality Counsel's annual Luxe Restaurant Awards.

The awards*, which aim to “celebrate the finest contributions to the South African restaurant sector”, were handed out at a glam ceremony in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

This event might have been “intimate” (read: Covid-conscious), but there was no shortage of star power with celeb chefs Lorna Maseko, Chef Nti and Mogau Seshoene aka The Lazy Makoti in attendance to collect their trophies.

According to their social media posts, Maseko was “so excited” to have bagged the Icon Award, while The Lazy Makoti “still can't get over” being hailed as 2020's Culinary Rising Star.