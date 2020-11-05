WATCH | 'American news reporter' Bob O’Connor's take on AmaKipKip will leave you in tears

Comedian Tyson Ngubeni's alter ego, “American news reporter” Bob O’Connor, has been taking Mzansi by storm and had fans in fits of laughter this week with his “profile” on the popular SA snack AmaKipKip.

O'Connor, known for his hilarious take on proudly South Africanisms like room dividers and amagwinya, introduced his audiences to the colourful treat in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday.

“Imagine you take popcorn, remixed its texture and dipped it in swirls of colour. That may go some way in describing AmaKipKip, a staple in SA's range of snacks,” he said, explaining the delicacy.