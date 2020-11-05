What's cooking this week: how to pick a perfectly ripe avocado

A chance meeting with a colleague in a local greengrocer inspired this week’s column. He asked me how to tell when an avocado is ripe and ready for eating.

My advice was to select a fruit whose skin has lost its glow, which is my benchmark of ripeness. Luckily for me, the tip worked, and he reported back that the one I helped him pick was perfect.

What do the experts say? The SA Avocado Growers' Association (SAAGA) suggest you look out for a “ripe and ready” sticker — I haven’t come across many in my time — or to go on colour, which is easy for the Hass or dark-skinned varieties as they turn purple/black when ripe.

Yet when it comes to the green-skinned avos, even SAAGA admits it’s more tricky. They caution against squeezing the fruit as you'll bruise it. Instead, they say, lift the avo into the palm of your hand and, if it yields to gentle pressure, it’s ready.