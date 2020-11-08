Chicken or beef? Which food choices are worse for the environment
Eco-conscious shopping may not be as straightforward as you think. Anthony Warner unpacks your trolley
08 November 2020 - 00:03
CHICKEN OR BEEF?
Is chicken "better" than beef? It is more efficient at converting feed into meat and has far lower carbon emissions per gram, but chickens are largely fed on human-edible food such as grains, whereas cows can convert grass into protein. Swapping some beef for chicken is probably wise, but unfortunately it's complicated...
